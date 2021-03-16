Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable ballet photo of her daughter The star is the doting mother to two children

Chrissy Teigen has melted her fans' hearts on Instagram after she posted an adorable snap from her daughter's ballet class.

The model is the mother to two children, daughter Luna, aged four, and son Miles, aged two.

In the adorable snapshot, Chrissy's daughter was hugging a friend, and although the youngster wasn't wearing traditional ballet shoes, she was rocking the cutest pair of boots patterned in the style of a sheep.

The young girl was also wearing a traditional ballet skirt complete with a pearl necklace.

Chrissy opted to let the adorable photo do the talking, only captioning the post with an emoji of ballet shoes.

Fans immediately fell in love with the model's photo. "Urg, so cute," wrote one, while another added: "Soooo cute," alongside a string of crying emojis.

Others loved the outfit, with one saying: "Her little boots are just adorable!" and a different one adding: "Ok but Luna those pearls really make the outfit."

"Her little boots, omg," posted another fan, and another said: "Her boots win."

One fan who loved Luna's footwear added: "Her slippers are so cute! This is so precious."

Fans loved the adorable photo

Chrissy and husband John Legend are the doting parents to two children, Luna and Miles, but sadly last autumn the model suffered a stillbirth with son Jack.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news with a series of powerful Instagram photos of themselves at the hospital, holding baby Jack in their arms.

In February, on what would've been his due date, the couple released a sweet video in his memory and Chrissy opened up on her main regret.

"These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico," the star wrote alongside the video. "I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the old classic hand-on-belly trick at the end."

The couple sadly lost their son Jack in 2020

"I could never have imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks…not sure I'll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so. He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I'd probably be holding him as we speak."

Detailing her big regret, she admitted: "I am so full of regret that I didn't look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse."

"This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren't on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. And I love you jack. I miss you so, so much," she concluded.

