Al Roker has taken to Instagram to mourn the death of a beloved pillar of the community.

The Today star paid a heartfelt tribute to Mary Woodruff following the news that she had passed away at the age of 104.

Mary was the owner of a pie shop in Amherst County; the Woodruff's Café and Pie Shop has been in business for decades, with the matriarch opening the family business in 1952 as a grocery store.

While she eventually handed the business over to her daughters, Mary was still very much involved, helping to fold pie boxes, peel apples, or greet customers.

Al paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Mary Woodruff

Al, who had previously interviewed Mary, shared a sweet snapshot of the pair together, and wrote: "Just heard about the passing of this beautiful light, Mary Woodruff, at 104, the heart and soul of @woodruffspieshop in Elon, Va.

"I met her in January of 2020 and was just delightful, coming to work in the pie shop she started with her husband. People came from all around the world to have fabulous pie and meet Miss Mary. Godspeed."

The Today star remembered his mom in a touching Mother's Day post

The sad post came just days after Al remembered his late mom in a poignant Mother's Day message. He shared a series of photos and wrote: "A very happy Mother's Day to Isabel Roker.

"A wonderful mom who sacrificed for, loved, disciplined, taught and was a terrific example for her kids and grandkids. You are missed."

While Al's mother was very much in his thoughts, he also made sure he paid tribute to his beloved wife Deborah Roberts, the mother of his two youngest children.

Al and Deborah have been married since 1995

The 66-year-old shared a series of family photos in honour of his wife in a separate post, and wrote: "A very #happymothersday to @debrobertsabc who besides being a #journalist, #friend, #wife, #sister, #aunt and so much more, she is an amazing #mom and we are so fortunate to have her."

Al and Deborah are parents to daughter Leila, 22, and son, Nick, 18. The weatherman is also father to daughter Courtney, 33, from his first marriage.

