Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks amazing in flirty cut-out dress - and he approves The couple have been married for 25 years

Today's Al Roker has the sweetest relationship with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a flirty summer dress, he was the man behind the camera.

The ABC TV journalist, 60, looked radiant in a yellow outfit with a sneaky cut-out across her mid-section - and one look at Al’s approving face in the Instagram snapshot, confirms he’s still head-over-heels for Deborah.

The much-loved weatherman could be seen in the mirror attempting to capture the perfect iPhone image inside their home.

WATCH: Al Roker branded 'super dad' after sweet gesture for son Nick

Deborah captioned the post: "Saturday spring celebration. Since yellow is my favorite color I thought I’d celebrate the season of rebirth and #hope with this number from @autumn_adeigbo. Can’t wait to figure out where I’ll strut in it! #saturdayvibes thanks @alroker."

Her fans thought she looked sensational and wrote: "Look at this gorgeous girl," and called her, "stunning," while another commented: "Al is the best Instagram husband ever!" Deborah responded to this with a winking emoji.

Deborah looked gorgeous to celebrate the start of spring

The couple have been married 25 years and recently supported one another through Al's tough prostate cancer journey to recovery.

He was diagnosed in September 2020 but had successful surgery two months later. In January he revealed he was clear of cancer, but that he would have to be checked every six months.

Al and Deborah have a beautiful family

Al and Deborah celebrated some exciting health news just recently when she shared a photo of herself getting her first COVID-19 vaccine and wrote: "So...while I look like a deer in the headlights...I was actually relieved to finally get my turn at the COVID vaccine."

She added: "Here I am. Feeling grateful and optimistic for shot 1. So far so good. Hoping your turn is coming if it hasn’t already!"

Al had his jabs on live TV and was as thankful as his amazing wife.

