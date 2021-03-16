Today host Al Roker opens up about cancer battle Al was diagnosed in September 2020 with prostate cancer after a routine check up with his doctor

Today show host Al Roker opened up on his cancer battle, joking that his first thought was "if prostate cancer doesn’t kill me, my wife will!"

Al was diagnosed in September 2020 with prostate cancer after a routine check up with his doctor.

"Your mind hears cancer and it goes to the next level," he said, "my doctor closed the door and he said "I always like to have these meetings face to face," and it was my first like, 'oh, wait, what does that mean?'"

Speaking of the moment he told his family and wife Deborah Roberts, he said: "[My wife] was upset obviously. We waited till the weekend to tell our kids.

"They were very upset, obviously. I said, 'It’s okay. Doctor said, yes, it’s aggressive. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, but he said we caught it early.'

"My son, Nick, is very sweet. He’s a sweet boy, and he’s got some learning issues. He was really upset and was kind of reacting."

The 66-year-old was speaking to The Patient Story, which "offers human answers to cancer questions."

He revealed his son was "upset"

He added: "It was tough on my middle girl because, at the time and still, she was stuck in Paris because of the pandemic so she couldn’t come over. They’ve been very supportive and happy that everything’s turned out okay."

Al underwent surgery in November and now has regular six month checks up.

"Now the clock starts again for the next six months. You probably get a little anxious right before that, but here we go," he said.

Al and Deborah both recently got their vaccines

Earlier in March, Deborah revealed that she had received her first coronavirus vaccine.

In an emotional post, Deborah shared a photo of herself getting the jab and wrote: "So...while I look like a deer in the headlights...I was actually relieved to finally get my turn at the COVID vaccine."

Al has also had the vaccine and got his first dose live on the Today show.

