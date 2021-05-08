Al Roker treated himself to some pampering on Saturday and sparked a conversation among his fans in the process.

The bald Today show weatherman took a trip to the barbers and documented his makeover on Instagram for everyone to see.

PHOTOS: Today hosts' wedding and engagement photos: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more

In the clip, Al was being groomed by the hairdresser, only it wasn’t the hair on his head that was being tended to.

The dad-of-three explained what was happening with an amusing caption: "Why is it I have no hair on my head, but a forest in my ears and nose?"

Al's fans loved his sense of humour

The barber was trimming Al's unwanted hair using a pair of scissors, and that's what caused a stir.

"Wax is better and lasts longer," one fan suggested, while a second agreed adding: "I hate to say this because it's painful but waxing works well. It would also be social media gold."

But many of his social media followers were adamant that Al should stick to the snip!

MORE: Al Roker's wife shares incredible health update after difficult year - and fans react

SEE: Al Roker pays emotional tribute with never-before-seen photos

"I trim my husband ears and eyebrows, but not the nose," said a fan, and several more warned Al not to sneeze.

Al is a proud dad to his three children

Al's sense of humour was appreciated as he was branded, "the best," and, "hilarious," with others adding that it was nice to see him looking well.

The star had a difficult year as he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020. He had successful surgery just two months later but continues to advocate prostate checks.

MORE: The tragic story behind Al Roker's past health battle

He opened up about his diagnosis during a routine check-up and told The Patient Story. "My doctor closed the door and he said 'I always like to have these meetings face to face,' and it was my first like, 'oh, wait, what does that mean?'"

Al and his family - including his wife, Deborah Roberts, and his three children - were shocked by the news but he says their love has also helped him get through the difficult time.

"They’ve been very supportive and happy that everything’s turned out okay," he added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.