Today's Al Roker poses with children in rare family photo to mark special memory The Today show star is a doting dad to three grown-up children

Al Roker is a doting father to three children, and the Today show star was pictured in a beautiful family photo over the weekend, which was posted by his wife Deborah Roberts on Instagram.

The TV journalist took to the popular picture-sharing site to reminisce about a special family tradition that has been temporarily stopped as a result of the pandemic.

In the picture, Al and Deborah were seen in church with children Leila and Nick. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Reminiscing about family and Sunday service."

On Sunday, Deborah also enjoyed speaking to Leila during an Instagram Live, where they chatted about everything from the student's life in Paris, to the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which aired later that evening on CBS.

During the chat, Al popped by to say hi to his daughter, as Deborah chatted to her from their open-plan living room.

Today's Al Roker with his wife Deborah and children Leila and Nick

Leila is in her final year of university in Paris, where she is studying journalism, but returned home to New York over the festive period to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with his ex-wife, who announced the happy news of her engagement last year – something for the family to look forward to once the pandemic is over.

Al and his family have remained incredibly strong following the presenter's prostate cancer diagnosis last year.

Luckily, the popular weatherman received the good news in January that his cancer was "considered undetectable" and he has since been promoting the importance of getting regular checkups on social media.

The family at the airport after Leila returned to Paris after Christmas

Deborah was Al's rock during his diagnosis in 2020, and recently opened up about the strength of their relationship and how they supported each other in a joint interview with People magazine.

Deborah said: "My heart just sank to my toes. Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

Deborah insisted she would be there for every one of his appointments from there on in and told the publication. "It was very emotional for me.

Al Roker is a doting dad to three children

What if he is not going to be here with me much longer? You really let your mind go there, you cherish and you clutch and you hold on."

Al was able to have successful surgery in November, and is grateful for every day he gets to be with his family, especially for Deborah, who he affectionately calls his "rock".

