Al Roker shares inspiring new video and urges fans to get checked amid cancer battle The Today show star is making incredible progress following his prostate cancer surgery

Al Roker has been using his platform for an incredible reason and is sharing regular inspiring videos on Instagram following his prostate cancer surgery in November.

Just before the weekend, the Today show host – who walks every day – admitted that he had to have a conversation with himself to feel motivated to go out, but was pleased that he did.

What's more, Al's followers were inspired by his determination, as he posted footage from his walk in New York, accompanied by the important hashtags, 'Get Checked' for 'Prostate Cancer'.

In the caption, the dad-of-three wrote: "On a day like today, everything going on, it's good to get outside and clear your head."

In the clip, he said: "Hope you've had a good day, got outside. It's a little late, the sun is going down, but I'm trying to do a little more than I did yesterday, I walked a little further than I did yesterday.

"I don't know about you, but I had to have a conversation with myself today. Even though it was late, I had to get out and make sure you do a little exercise.

"I hope you have these conversations with yourself, challenge yourself and try to do it."

The Today show star with wife Deborah Roberts

Fans were quick to respond to Al's video, with one writing: "Thanks for your positive posts Al," while another wrote: "Keep on keeping on. You are an inspiration." A third added: "You are always so positive, thank you!"

The presenter revealed on the Today show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Al was reunited with his three children at Christmas

The 66-year-old took some time off work to undergo surgery and delighted viewers following the operation with the good news that the doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

He thrilled his fans post-surgery when he told his co-stars, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: "I just went to the doctor yesterday and I got some good news.

Al and Deborah with children Nick and Leila

The initial results look hopeful." His doctor then confirmed: "Al has no evidence of any cancer but we will continue to monitor him for several years."

The star's year ended on a positive when he was reunited with all three of his children for Christmas. Al and wife Deborah Roberts' daughter Leila returned home to New York from Paris, where she is currently studying.

The celebrity couple are also parents to son Nick, and Al is also father to oldest daughter Courtney from his first marriage.

