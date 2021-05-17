David Walliams sparks fan reaction with new reunion picture with lookalike mum The BGT judge documented his reunion with fans

David Walliams has melted hearts by sharing a new picture taken during his get-together with his mum, Kathleen.

The 49-year-old and his adorable mother posed for a lovely photo whilst taking a walk on the beach, which David later posted on Instagram.

"Twins," the Britain's Got Talent judge simply wrote in the caption. Many followers were quick to comment on the similarities between the mother-and-son duo.

"You look so much like your mother, David. Like mother, like son. Both have beautiful warm kind faces," remarked one, while another stated: "You look like your mum a lot. And she looks really adorable."

A third post read: "Deffo twins, bless you both." A fourth person said: "Awwww you look so much like your mum."

The BGT star shared this sweet snap with his mother

In recent weeks - as restrictions begin to lift - David has been making visits to see his mum. In June, once the UK's first lockdown restrictions were slowly lifting, the doting son expressed his joy when they finally reunited after months apart - and his reaction to seeing her was the best.

The star shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing him posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David could be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera while his mum could not stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.

David and Kathleen first reunited last June after months apart

Earlier this year, David shared his delight after revealing that Kathleen had received her first coronavirus vaccine. He took to Twitter to thank the "brilliant" NHS for giving some "joy and hope".

He tweeted: "My mum is 77 and was given the vaccine yesterday. When I spoke to her last night I could hear the joy in her voice.

"Now there was hope. Thank you so much to the clever scientists for developing it & the brilliant NHS for delivering it. You have made my mum and I very happy."

