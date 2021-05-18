Kate Hudson's relationship with Alex Rodriguez: what you didn't know The pair were once an item

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently called time on their engagement, but it was by far the first high-profile romance the baller has enjoyed.

As JLo reignites her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, we take a look at ARod’s former fling, Kate Hudson - and there are some things about their romance you may not know.

How did Kate Hudson and ARod meet?

The flirtation reportedly began at the reopening of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami in November 2008. Alex had split from his wife, Cynthia Scurtis, that year and Kate was single following the demise of her relationship with Owen Wilson.

Alex and Kate packed on the PDA

When did Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez date?

The couple sparked dating rumours in 2008 when Kate was spotted cheering on the New York Yankees player at his games. They packed on the PDA too, making it clear they were more than just good friends.

How long were Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez together?

Their relationship was relatively short-lived and seven months after they were branded an item, the spark faded.

When asked about the romance during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kate suggested it wasn’t serious and said: "I have a child, and there are people involved, and it's unfair to talk about somebody else, especially when you're not in that place yet to be discussing those things.

"If I was sitting here with a belly out to here, I'd be talking about what the relationship is and how important that is in my life right now."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently reunited

Who has ARod dated?

Alex certainly has an impressive dating resume! He was dating Madonna shortly before his relationship with Kate, and the slugger went on to make Cameron Diaz his girlfriend.

He has dated wrestler and model, Torrie Wilson, and had a fling with Bethanny Frankel too.

Kate and Danny share daughter Rani and raise her three children together

Who is Kate Hudson’s boyfriend?

Kate has three gorgeous children, Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine and she shares her youngest daughter, Rani, two, with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. They were friends for years before things turned romantic and she's so smitten by her beau she's even spoken about having another child with him.

