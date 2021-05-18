They were one of the most talked about and photographed couples of the noughties and made headlines when they got engaged after just four months of dating in 2002.

But Ben Affleck won't be popping the question any time soon again to his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, astrologer Debbie Frank reveals.

Ben and Jennifer, who appear to have rekindled their romance, may be enjoying each other's company but it'll just be a "summer of fun" and nothing long-term, Debbie predicts. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "I don't think at the moment Ben has those commitment aspects.

"I can really see the attraction, how wonderful it must be for them to fall back together, because they understand each other so well, and to feel that that desire is still there. It's really exciting for them but I'm not seeing anything particularly long-term about it."

Debbie, who counted Princess Diana as one of her A-lister clients, added: "I think it really will be a fun summer for them. We've got Mars, the planet of desire, going through Cancer and Leo, across a lot of their planets, so I think they really will stick together for this time and have a fun time.

The couple dated from 2002 to 2004

"And also there's an eclipse on this karmic point, the destiny point, on 10 June and I feel that is one of the big deciding factors, so we'll have to wait and see.

"But they're both super idealistic. Not so great on the nitty gritty of relationships. And they're quite hot-headed and impulsive, both of them. They have the same signature in their charts. It might be that it's just a wonderful idea, and they haven't been able to let go of the romance, but I'm not seeing necessarily that this is going to translate into another proposal."

Jennifer shows off her sparkling engagement ring

Both Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, are Leo Suns, which makes them a "good match on so many levels," according to Debbie. "They enjoy treating each other as the King and Queen of the Hollywood jungle," she said. "And more than that, the Moon, which is what you're really like emotionally, they both have the same Moon in Scorpio. That's a very passionate, intense Moon. So it's very hard for them to let go of each other and they're perhaps always in the back of each other's minds."

She added: "It's very hard for them to let each other go completely. What fascinated me is when they first got together in 2002, the node, which is the karmic point, was there on it and 19 years later, here we are, and it's just been on it again. So I don't think it's an accident that things have been rekindled. But the big question is, is it really the big love or is it something about unfinished business?"

