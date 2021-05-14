Kate Hudson matches Goldie Hawn in striped bikini during family vacation The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close

Kate Hudson had summer in her sights with a flirty bikini photo she shared on Instagram - and her mum Goldie Hawn was twinning!

The Fabletics Founder, 42, struck a fierce pose in a striped and crocheted two-piece as she sailed the seas on a luxury getaway gone by.

But it wasn’t just Kate’s look in the throwback photo which got fans talking, it was Goldie’s too.

The Hollywood icon, 75, could be seen rummaging around in a blue-and-white striped bag, which matched Kate’s swimwear - leaving fans asking, "what is Goldie looking for?".

The image appeared to have been taken during their Greek holiday a couple of years ago, and Goldie looked tanned as the sun shone down on them.

The family - including Goldie's partner, Kurt Russell, and her son, Oliver Hudson - regularly vacation together and have very fond memories of their time away.

Kate and Goldie both opted for a nautical striped theme

Oliver opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and spoke about their epic road trips when they were young.

"I’ve been a road warrior, road tripper, camper for a long time," he said and it all started with Goldie and Kurt at the wheel of a Winnebago.

"My mom still has the van," said Oliver who loved traveling with his parents, sister and brother, Wyatt too. "We have done some amazing road trips which are extremely memorable. As kids, we just had a blast. These memories stick with you.

Goldie and Kurt have a big blended family

"There were no devices, but we had music and we had each other and that’s how we got by. I remember flying down the road, seat belts off - it was the early 80s, they stay firmly on now - and just going for it."

While it sounds incredible, Oliver admitted that just like any other family, there were disastrous moments too - but he looks back fondly at those now.

"We were kids who had to be reprimanded and disciplined, of course. Three crazy kids flying around on the back seat. There had to be rules, and there were high-pressure moments to work out; flat tires, someone needing the bathroom, but it’s part of the fun.

"The bad might be bad at the time, but when you’re nostalgic, the bad becomes memorable."

