Alex Rodriguez is getting used to life following his split from Jennifer Lopez and has a huge network of support around him.

The former sportsman has a close-knit family unit in the form of his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her other half Angel Nicolas, who have been there for him during this time.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes dig at Ben Affleck when asked about JLo reunion

On social media over the past few weeks, Angel has been liking Alex's Instagram posts in solidarity and even attended a special red carpet event with ARod earlier in the month.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: All the details on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's split

The dad-of-two was joined by his children Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, as well as Angel and Cynthia, when he went to be honoured by the Boys & Girls Club, a moment he described as "truly special".

MORE: The unexpected reason Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split up in the noughties

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes a statement with 'date' photo post split

Alex shared several photos of his family posing at the event, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Alex and Cynthia met at a Miami gym, and tied the knot in 2002. Following their split in 2008, Cynthia has kept a fairly low profile.

Alex Rodriguez has a close relationship with his ex-wife and her partner Angel

The mother-of-three went on to meet Angel and the couple share a young daughter called Camilla.

Cynthia has been pictured at a number of events, including school concerts, and birthday parties, with her ex and daughters, and was approving when ARod and JLo got engaged.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

MORE: Ben Affleck 'supports' Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live following Alex Rodriguez split

At the time, she told Radar Online: "I'm happy for them. Other than that, I have no comment."

Alex and Cynthia Scurtis share daughters Natasha and Ella

Jennifer and Alex separated in April following a two-year engagement.

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

There have since been rumours circulating concerning Jennifer's reunion with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

Since these rumours have come to light, ARod has spoken out.

READ: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's five engagement rings are out of this world

The former baseball star was pictured on Tuesday for the first time since JLo returned from Montana with Ben, and as he headed to a restaurant in Miami, he was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway.

Angel often likes photos posted on ARod's Instagram account

"Go Yankees," he simply responded. Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben’s beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares incredible health update following split from Jennifer Lopez

It comes after multiple sources revealed that Alex was “shocked” by Jennifer and Ben’s reunion and had hoped that he would “be able to make it work and reconnect” with his ex.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.