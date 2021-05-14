Alex Rodriguez makes a statement with 'date' photo post split The couple called time on their romance in April

Alex Rodriguez sparked quite the conversation amongst fans on Thursday when he shared a photo from a dinner date in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez.

As photos emerged of his former fiancé, with her ex, Ben Affleck, ARod took to social media to share a wholesome family photo with his two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

But despite the impressive spread he had laid out for the teenagers, many fans couldn't help but notice the three empty place settings and the look on his offspring's faces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement

"Din din with my girls #DaddyDinnerDate," he captioned the image, which showed Alex offering one of his girls some food from the table, while his other daughter played on her phone.

Plenty of ARod's social media followers applauded his efforts, but many found the scene upsetting.

MORE: Ben Affleck 'supports' Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live following Alex Rodriguez split

READ: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez

"This makes me sad. The three empty places…JLo, Max and Emme," wrote one, referring to the singer and her twin children.

Alex's fans noticed the three empty plates at the dinner table

Another commented: "They look sad. They miss the little ones," and hoards more said, "poor ARod," and speculated over what happened between the couple.

Alex was recently asked by reporters what he thought about Jennifer and Ben's reunion.

The former baller didn't have much to say but took the opportunity to have a dig at Ben.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's five engagement rings are out of this world

Jennifer and Ben are rumoured to have rekindled their romance

As he headed into a Miami restaurant, Alex was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway to Montana. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben's beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.