Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's split was written in the stars

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stunned the celebrity world when they announced their split in April, just weeks after denying a break-up and saying they were "working" on their relationship.

While it may have come as a shock to their millions of fans, there was one person who wasn't too surprised, celebrity astrologer Debbie Frank.

Debbie, who counted the late Princess Diana among her A-lister clientele, told HELLO! that there were signs in Alex's astrological charts. "Alex, he has the Moon in Pisces, and at the moment a very rare aspect is going on in his chart, which only comes around once a lifetime, once every 156 years," Debbie said.

WATCH: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together for good?

"Neptune on your Moon is very dissolving, very disappointing, so there's a lostness and a lot of upset in his chart. JLo does have a soul connection with him as well because her Neptune is on the north node, so I think they just have to let go. It's a time of surrendering, letting go, lost love."

Debbie also commented on the singer's rumoured romance with her ex-fiancee Ben Affleck, noting: "Whereas what she's got going on with Ben, is all very hip and happening."

The couple were engaged for two years

Debbie added: "I think it would be unlikely for JLo and Alex to get back together at this point. I think there's a lot of sadness and tenderness between them, and more intensity between her and Ben. Maybe that's the big attraction factor. But at this point, while Neptune is there, it's just very confusing and I'm sure Alex feels utterly confused about it."

Debbie went on to say that she wasn't completely surprised by Jennifer and Ben's reunion. "It's very hard for them to let each other go completely," she said. "What fascinated me is when they first got together in 2002, the node, which is the karmic point, was there on it and 19 years later, here we are, and it's just been on it again. So I don't think it's an accident that things have been rekindled. But the big question is, is it really the big love or is it something about unfinished business?"

"It's a time of surrendering, letting go, lost love," said Debbie

Jennifer and Ben famously dated from 2002 to 2004 and got engaged just four months into their relationship. The Jenny from the Block singer went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, but they split in 2014.

The singer went on to date her backing dancer Casper Smart for five years, before beginning a relationship with A-Rod. They announced their engagement two years ago but in March rumours of their split began swirling.

JLo and Ben have reportedly reunited after 19 years

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said in a joint statement to TMZ. However, one month later, JLo and A-Rod confirmed their break-up, saying: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

