Alex Rodriguez makes dig at Ben Affleck when asked about Jennifer Lopez reunion ARod and JLo split in mid-April

Alex Rodriguez had a short – but pointed – response this week when he was asked by reporters about ex Jennifer Lopez's recent reunion with Ben Affleck.

The former baseball star was pictured on Tuesday for the first time since mother-of-two JLo returned from a short vacation in Montana with actor Ben.

As he headed into a Miami restaurant, Alex was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben's beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

Ben is a huge Rod Sox fan

It comes after multiple sources revealed that Alex was "shocked" by Jennifer and Ben's reunion and had hoped that he would "be able to make it work and reconnect" with his ex.

Alex, 45, and Jennifer, 51, started dating in February 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. In mid-April, however, they released a joint statement confirming their split.

Alex and Jennifer ended their romance in mid-April

Jennifer and Ben, meanwhile, ended their engagement 17 years ago. They first started dating in July 2002 while filming Gigli together, and in November that same year the Batman star, 48, had popped the question.

But just a few days before they were due to tie the knot in September 2003, they called off the wedding because of "excessive media attention". The couple - affectionately dubbed Bennifer - eventually decided to split in January 2004 with Jennifer later describing their breakup as her "first real heartache".

Jennifer and Ben have reunited in recent weeks

Last week they were reported to have spent several days vacationing together in Montana after attending the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event on May 2, which aired May 8.

