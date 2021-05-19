David Walliams shares rare 'date night' photo - and he looks so happy The comedian shared the sweet picture on Instagram

David Walliams has made the most of lockdown restrictions easing and has treated the most important woman in his life to a lovely "date night" – his mother Kathleen.

The comedian shared a sweet photo on Tuesday night, showing him with his arm around his mum whilst inside a restaurant – something that has only been allowed since Monday.

"Date night," David captioned the sweet snap.

Fans couldn't get enough of the pic, with one writing: "Gorgeous picture of you and your mum." A second added: "I bet it was a fun night."

"The best date," remarked a third, whilst David's sister Julie paid her mum a compliment: "Your hair looks great mum xxx."

The children's book writer has been enjoying a lot of quality time with his mother of late. Most recently, the 49-year-old melted hearts by sharing a picture of them together whilst out on a walk.

David treated his mum to a lovely meal

"Twins," the Britain's Got Talent judge simply wrote in the caption. Many followers were quick to comment on the similarities between the mother-and-son duo.

"You look so much like your mother, David. Like mother, like son. Both have beautiful warm kind faces," remarked one, while another stated: "You look like your mum a lot. And she looks really adorable."

A third post read: "Deffo twins, bless you both." A fourth person said: "Awwww you look so much like your mum."

Earlier this year, David shared his delight after revealing that Kathleen had received her first coronavirus vaccine. He took to Twitter to thank the "brilliant" NHS for giving some "joy and hope".

He tweeted: "My mum is 77 and was given the vaccine yesterday. When I spoke to her last night I could hear the joy in her voice.

"Now there was hope. Thank you so much to the clever scientists for developing it & the brilliant NHS for delivering it. You have made my mum and I very happy."