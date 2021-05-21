Kelly Ripa shares intimate bed photo throwback with husband Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has reason to celebrate

Kelly Ripa has been apart from her husband, Mark Consuelos, for months while he has been filming his Netflix show, Riverdale, in Vancouver, Canada.

And there appears to only be one thing on her mind as she counts down the hours to their reunion…

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared an intimate photo of the couple in bed together in anticipation of her husband's return to New York on Friday.

The snap was a throwback to Kelly and Mark on the set of the sitcom, Hope and Faith, which Mark had a guest-starring role in during its run from 2003 to 2006.

Captioning the photo, Kelly wrote: "#tbt 2005 HOPE AND FAITH edition. In anticipation of the return of @instasuelos thank you @nastarandibai for the romp down memory lane."

Mark was among the first to comment on the post, jokily writing: "Omg!!!! It's like our actual bedroom," followed by several crying with laughter emojis.

Kelly and Mark starred together on Hope and Faith

One fan remarked: "I loved your Hope and Faith bedroom and the round bed!!! Happy Mark Returns Day!" Another added: "So excited for y'all's reunion!"

Kelly also took to her Stories to share a photo of her Facetime conversation with Mark, captioning it: "Almost @instasuelos I [love] you."

Mark took to his own Stories also to post a photo of the Vancouver skyline, which he captioned: "Til next time Vancouver. On my way @kellyripa."

Kelly and Mark will soon be reunited

The couple have been happily married for 25 years and are constantly declaring their love for each other online. Earlier this month on their anniversary, Mark posted a beautiful montage made up of photos of the pair together from over the years, and it's safe to say it went down well with his wife.

"Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before," Kelly commented.

The Riverdale star had written alongside the post: "@kellyripa… 'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky…always.' Happy 25th."

