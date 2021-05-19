5 surprising facts about Kelly Ripa's wedding to Mark Consuelos

Frontrunners for Hollywood's most loved-up couple, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been happily married for 25 years. The pair, who live in New York and have three children together, are constantly declaring their love for each other online. Did you know these things about their 1996 wedding day?

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos married in Las Vegas

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and her beau Mark decided to elope and tie the knot in Las Vegas, and on their 25th wedding anniversary, the presenter shared a gorgeous snap of their intimate nuptials.

Kelly Ripa wore a $199 wedding dress

The dress Kelly decided to wear on her big day was in fact a gown she already had in her wardrobe. Speaking on her own chat show, she confessed: "I bought it at the Barney's Warehouse sale, it was $199 on final clearance sale." And she even re-wares it! "It's a beach cover-up now. I wear it all the time. It was the best $199 I ever spent in my life," Kelly candidly revealed.

Kelly wore a $199 wedding dress to marry Mark

Mark Consuelos proposed over pizza

It was during a date night over pizza and wine that Mark Consuelos casually asked for Kelly's hand in marriage, and this spurred on their last-minute Vegas wedding.

Mark opted for a lowkey proposal

Kelly Ripa didn't have an engagement ring for 10 years

During an interview on Anna Faris’ podcast, Unqualified, Kelly made the revelation that the couple never even had an engagement before their wedding day.

Kelly only got an engagement ring on her 10 year wedding anniversary

However, Kelly did finally get a diamond, on their 10-year wedding anniversary. She explained to Anna Faris: "It must have been making him feel a certain way that I didn’t have a ring, so for our 10th anniversary we bought me a ring!"

Kelly and Mark also married on television

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also married on screen

One year after their real-life wedding, Kelly and Mark also married on screen when they were starring together in the soap opera All My Children back in 1997. In the lovely photo of the TV wedding, Kelly's hair was shoulder-length and dark blonde and she held a bouquet of white roses as she rocked an off-the-shoulder white dress with a tiara and veil.

