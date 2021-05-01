Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate 25th anniversary with never-before-seen photos The couple looked so in love

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated 25 years of marriage on Saturday and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a selection of heartfelt photos of them as a tribute.

Kelly couldn’t wait to tell her husband just how much she adores him and let her fans know too.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of throwback images and wrote: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Her social media followers rushed to congratulate the couple and wrote: "Happy anniversary," and, "cutest couple ever".

Mark also responded to his wife's message and adorably commented: "Thank you for saying yes," to which Kelly added: "Thank you for asking."

Kelly - who shares three children with Mark - has previously said it was love at first sight.

Kelly shared sweet throwbacks from anniversary's gone by

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it.

"And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

Kelly says it was love at first sight

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they’ve made a success of their romance.

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"There’s going to be like, mile 24 when you’re like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

