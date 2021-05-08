Kelly Ripa surprises fans with new tattoo The Live with Ryan and Kelly host made a bold statement

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos recently rang in their 25th wedding anniversary and in honour of the special day Kelly got a tattoo.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a fresh inking on her arm and showed it off on her Instagram Stories.

Kelly had her wedding date, 5.1.96, tattooed on her arm and displayed the body art on social media.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa celebrates marriage to Mark Consuelos

The mum-of-three’s permanent tribute isn’t her first as she has had three other designs tattooed onto her body in the past.

In 2011 she had her husband’s last name inked on her wrist and she proudly displays it to this day, however, Kelly isn’t so enamoured with the others.

It appears she’s had the prominent tattoo on her left ankle removed. She previously told Elle magazine that the marking was a "symbol of my stupidity," and only got it to pass time when her limo driver suggested it.

Kelly got her wedding date tattooed on her arm

Kelly also has a tattoo on her back, but won't let anyone see it. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she admitted she wasn't proud of it and certainly wouldn't be showing it off.

The star's new tattoo is a different story as she couldn't be prouder of her marriage.

Kelly called the tattoo on her ankle a "symbol of stupidity"

On her anniversary, Kelly shared a series of never-before-seen photos on Instagram along with a heartfelt message to Mark.

She wrote: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Kelly and Mark have been married for 25 years

The couple worked together on the soap, All My Children, and Kelly said it was love at first sight.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it.

"And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

