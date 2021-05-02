Kelly Ripa overcome with emotion following Mark Consuelos' wedding anniversary surprise The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a mass of adoring fans

Kelly Ripa was incredibly emotional on Saturday as she marked an incredible milestone in her marriage to Mark Consuelos.

The celebrity couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, and made sure to pay heartfelt tributes to one another on social media.

Mark posted a beautiful montage made up of photos of the pair together from over the years, and it's safe to say it went down well with his wife.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star responded to the sweet gesture by writing: "Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before."

The Riverdale star had written alongside the post: "@kellyripa… 'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky…always.' Happy 25th."

Kelly Ripa was overcome with emotion after seeing Mark Consuelos' anniversary montage

It wasn't just Kelly that was touched by Mark's post either. One fan wrote: "This made me all misty! Happy anniversary," while another wrote: "I've been watching you both since day one on AMC! So happy for you both." A third added: "Happy anniversary to you both!"

The former Hope and Faith actress paid tribute to her husband on her own Instagram account, alongside a collage of pictures of them together throughout the years.

Kelly wrote: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. "Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Kelly and Mark have been married for 25 years

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children and have an adoring fan base who have enjoyed watching them grow up together in the public eye.

The pair went on to welcome three children – Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

The TV host previously said it was love at first sight when she met her husband. "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

The celebrity couple are doting parents to three children

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they’ve made a success of their romance.

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"There’s going to be like, mile 24 when you’re like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

