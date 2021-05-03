Kelly Ripa wows in gorgeous swimsuit for sun-soaked anniversary selfie with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star marked her 25th wedding anniversary

Kelly Ripa had all the feels on Saturday as she marked her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and her actor spouse each shared a variety of photos to publicly celebrate their love for each other on social media.

One in particular posted on Kelly's Instagram Stories saw her and Mark display their age-defying looks as they soaked up the sun surrounded by palm trees.

Kelly looked phenomenal in a monochrome swimsuit as she posed makeup-free on her knees, bending towards the camera and flashing a beaming smile.

Mark looked equally incredible, rocking a pair of black swimming shorts and a baseball cap as he displayed his toned physique.

Writing across the image, Kelly said: "Happy 25th baby!"

Kelly looked gorgeous in her swimsuit

Another photo posted by Kelly and reshared on Mark's Stories saw the couple exchange a loving kiss after appearing to have just come back from a swim.

Kelly looked like she was wearing a white bikini, with her damp hair sporting a slight wave, while Mark stood behind his wife and leaned over so they could lock lips.

Captioning the image, Kelly sweetly wrote: "I love you!"

Kelly and Mark have been married 25 years

Earlier in the day, Mark posted a beautiful montage made up of photos of the pair together from over the years, and it's safe to say it went down well with his wife.

Kelly responded to the sweet gesture by writing: "Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before."

Mark shared never-before-seen photos of him and Kelly

The Riverdale star had written alongside the post: "@kellyripa… 'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky…always.' Happy 25th."

The former Hope and Faith actress paid tribute to her husband on her own Instagram account, alongside a collage of pictures of them together throughout the years.

Kelly paid her own tribute to Mark on her Instagram

Kelly wrote: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children and have an adoring fan base who have enjoyed watching them grow up together in the public eye. The pair went on to welcome three children – Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

