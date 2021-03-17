Kelly Ripa shares sweet adoption update - and fans love it The star and her husband have a new family member

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have added to their family with an adorable new member, and on Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host gave a sweet update.

The couple have welcomed a very cute dog named Lena, and after breaking the news of the adoption, which happened over the weekend, Kelly thrilled fans by bringing her onto set with her.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV host excitedly told her followers that Lena was going to join her at work.

The show then shared some photos of Kelly and her rescue dog on Instagram too, and her fans loved it.

"Thank you so much for getting a rescue pet," wrote one, while another said: "I'm amazed how calm she is," and a third commented: "What a cutie. Thanks for rescuing."

There were a few fans who were concerned for the wellbeing of her other beloved dog, Chewie. But Kelly reassured them that he "is good".

Kelly brought her new dog Lena onto set

The star's new dog found its new home after appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The Maltese/Shih Tau mix was featured as an adoptable pet on a segment on 8 March.

"The Consueloses have made a decision to adopt Lena," Kelly told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and Mark's dog is the latest addition to their family

But before making the decision to take her home permanently, she had to make sure her other pup was happy too. "My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way," Ripa shared on the show.

However, she need not have worried after witnessing a very sweet moment between the dogs.

"Chewie was outside the [Lena's] crate, sitting next to her with their noses together," she added. That is adorable!

