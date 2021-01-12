Gigi Hadid’s baby daughter steals the show in new family photo Yolanda Hadid’s sweet note about the photo nearly brought us to tears.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik still haven’t revealed their baby’s face or name just yet, but they’ve been sharing glimpses of their little one in recent months.

Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, took things a step further when she shared the most adorable photo of herself snuggling up to the baby girl and a touching note that nearly brought us to tears.

“My birthday blessings.....When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling... a part of my heart I didn’t know existed,” Yolanda captioned the photo, which showed her hugging her granddaughter, who was wearing a soft yellow onesie and a furry bear hat.

“I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the [first] call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964…..A empty hole in my heart that can’t be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life,” she continued.

Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid is in heaven with her newest grandchild

“I always knew she was crazy for her grandkids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives.....God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife.”

The model mom soon chimed in in the comments, writing, “You are the best OMA! She is so lucky. We all are.”

How sweet! Gigi has not shared any photos of her little ones face as of yet

As for when Gigi and Zayn will show their daughter’s face or finally reveal her name, it doesn’t look like that will be any time soon. Near the end of the year, Gigi took part in a picture sharing challenge, and shared the caption: "Post a picture of…" alongside the message: "(Pls don't say the baby, it's not happening)."

Still, we can always keep our fingers crossed. For now, we’ll just keep swooning over the glimpses the family shares of the adorable baby girl.

