Gigi Hadid reveals daughter's unique name in the BEST way

We love it!

Andrea Caamano

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's four-month-old daughter has the cutest name – Khai. The supermodel discreetly revealed the moniker by changing her biography on Instagram, and adding "Khai's mom" to it.

According to mom365.com, Khai means "the chosen one, royalty or nobility."

A lot has been said about the newborn's name. Most recently, fans were convinced they would find it in Zayn's new album, Nobody is Listening.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Gigi shows off her stunning name necklace

The album features 11 tracks in total, and the couple's followers have been diligently listening to the songs in the hopes of uncovering a baby name.

"Zayn's baby's name is Calamity," one fan guessed, in reference to the album's lead single. Another fan, meanwhile, pointed to a different song title, track 11, named River Road.

"TBH I think Zayn's daughter’s name is River or something close to it. If I'm right I WILL scream!" A third, meanwhile, questioned the name of the boat featured in Zayn's Vibez music video – SS Malik – while a fourth joked about their intense scrutiny of the music, sharing a meme of someone trying to solve mathematical equations, and writing: "Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called."

gigi-hadid-and-khai

Gigi and Zayn's daughter was born September

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter back in September, sharing gorgeous black-and-white snapshots of her tiny hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," model Gigi said.

Zayn added: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

