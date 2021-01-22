Gigi Hadid reveals daughter's unique name in the BEST way We love it!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's four-month-old daughter has the cutest name – Khai. The supermodel discreetly revealed the moniker by changing her biography on Instagram, and adding "Khai's mom" to it.

According to mom365.com, Khai means "the chosen one, royalty or nobility."

A lot has been said about the newborn's name. Most recently, fans were convinced they would find it in Zayn's new album, Nobody is Listening.

The album features 11 tracks in total, and the couple's followers have been diligently listening to the songs in the hopes of uncovering a baby name.

"Zayn's baby's name is Calamity," one fan guessed, in reference to the album's lead single. Another fan, meanwhile, pointed to a different song title, track 11, named River Road.

"TBH I think Zayn's daughter’s name is River or something close to it. If I'm right I WILL scream!" A third, meanwhile, questioned the name of the boat featured in Zayn's Vibez music video – SS Malik – while a fourth joked about their intense scrutiny of the music, sharing a meme of someone trying to solve mathematical equations, and writing: "Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called."

Gigi and Zayn's daughter was born September

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter back in September, sharing gorgeous black-and-white snapshots of her tiny hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," model Gigi said.

Zayn added: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."