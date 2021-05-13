Travis Barker's ex breaks silence on his 'weird' PDA with Kourtney Kardashian Shanna Moakler shares two children with Travis

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been seriously turning up the heat on Instagram recently – and now his ex has responded to their passionate social media posts.

Shanna Moakler – who shares two children with the Blink 182 drummer – told People: "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]."

She further explained: "The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on [reality show] Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

Kourtney and Travis have been turning up the heat on Instagram

That being said, Shanna insists she is "really genuinely happy" for Travis. "I want the father of my kids to be happy and have a partner that makes him happy… and a better father," she explained. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I care about."

Shanna, 46, and Travis, 45, were married in October 2004 and went on to welcome two children together, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Shanna is also a mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya – whose father is pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis pictured with his daughter, Alabama

Kourtney, meanwhile, is a parent to Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

She's made no secret of her love for Travis – and in her most recent Instagram post shared photos showing her tattooing 'I love you' onto the musician's inner forearm. "I tattoo," the 42-year-old simply captioned the Instagram post.

Kourtney tattooed 'I love you' onto Travis's arm this week

Travis was clearly impressed with her efforts. "Woman of many talents," he commented. He also shared a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story and praised his girlfriend for her skills. "Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash," he said.

