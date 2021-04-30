Kourtney Kardashian's 'baby' daughter gets very grown-up makeover The mother-daughter duo were identical

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter is growing up fast! Eight-year-old Penelope got a matching makeover with her famous mum and the results might surprise you.

The reality TV star enjoyed a pamper session with her only daughter and showed off their new look on Instagram Stories.

Kourtney had let Penelope get a very grown-up new set of nails and if we didn’t know any better we would think it was the hand of an adult.

"My and my baby P have matching (matt leopard tip) nails," she wrote above a photo of their hands, complete with the impressive set of talons.

While her fans couldn't comment, the manicure will likely spark a reaction from parents - whether they love it or hate it.

Kourtney co-parents the three children she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Penelope got matching manicures

She adores being a mum to Reign, six, Penelope, and her oldest son, Mason, 11. Kourtney regularly shares photos of her kids on social media and recently cuddled up with Reign for some very cute snapshots.

However, there is someone else who is fast becoming a fixture on Kourtney's Instagram, and that's her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

Kourtney with Penelope in 2019

They have been packing on the PDA for some rather risqué snapshots, which she probably doesn't want her children to see.

The pair have been friends for years but recently left the friends zone and began dating. Things could be getting serious as Travis has had his girlfriend's name tattooed on his chest.

A video Travis posted on his social media from their vacation in the canyons of Utah, also suggests they're taking their romance to the next level.

The rocker shared a video of them crossing the canyons, dangerously high up and at one point he paused to tell Kourtney, "I love you".

They were there as part of Kourtney's 42nd birthday celebrations.

