Kourtney Kardashian confirms romance with Travis Barker - see photo After weeks of rumors there is irrefutable, photographic proof

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been rumored to be dating for about a month now, but there hasn't been any real concrete evidence that they are indeed an item… until now.

The Blink 182 singer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star have been platonic friends for years, but about a month ago reports began swirling that they were moving their relationship out of the friend zone.

On Valentine's Day, Travis and Kourtney seemed to irrefutably confirm that they are indeed an item.

First, they both shared snaps of the same fireplace. Then Kourtney shared a snap of a short poem that read: "Roses are red violets are blue garlic bread Blink-182."

Travis also shared a snap of a beautiful ankle sporting a blinged out diamond anklet.

Kourtney, are you trying to tell us something?

Rumors first began in late January that they were an item when they both posted photos of Kris Jenner's Palm Springs pool, seemingly confirming that they spent the day poolside at Kris' home.

What's more, the serene images come days after Travis posted a romantic rose emoji beneath a photo of Kourtney posing up a storm in her impressive walk-in wardrobe.

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared snaps of this fireplace on Valentine's Day

Kourtney and Travis have denied over the years that there is anything but a close friendship between them, however.

In 2019 the musician addressed the rumours to E! News during a red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, saying: "Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Meanwhile, the famous mother-of-three left fans rather unnerved earlier in January, when she posted photos of herself completely alone in a nightmarishly blood red room.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the odd post, consisting of a series of three photos, with the caption "Blood red".

Travis shared this snap of a woman's ankle with an anklet

The first and last image was of Kourtney in a tiny black outfit with massive platform heels and black knee highs. Her lips were drenched in a blood red lip colour, as were her nails.

The room she was in had a creepy, hotel horror movie vibe. The middle photo was a close up of Kourtney's perfect blood red manicure handling a piece of sushi.

