Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys' birthday celebrations with famous family The Chicago actress shares two children with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones had reason to celebrate at the start of the week as her teenage daughter Carys marked a milestone birthday.

The Chicago actress took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child as she turned 18.

The Hollywood star even gave an insight into their early morning message exchange on Carys' special day, which is thought to have been marked at their family home in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning actress shared a selection of photos of Carys from over the years, including a screengrab of a message from her daughter, which was sent at 5am in the morning.

The teen sent her famous mother a text which read: "Thank you for giving birth to me!" to which Catherine responded: "Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment! Wait… Oscar?... No… Definitely you!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a heartfelt tribute to daughter Carys on her 18th birthday

Alongside the screengrab, Catherine wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you.

"Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you.

"That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years.

Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on.

Carys is following in her famous mother's footsteps

"Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama."

Fans were quick to respond to the sweet post, with many wishing Carys many happy returns, while others remarked on their close bond.

"What a beautiful mother/ daughter relationship," one wrote, while another commented: "That's beautiful." A third added: "Welcome to adulthood!"

Catherine shares Carys with husband Michael Douglas. The celebrity couple are also parents to 20-year-old son Dylan.

The Chicago actress has an incredible bond with her only daughter

Recently, the Chicago star opened up about her children during an appearance on Today, where she revealed that her kids were more than likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft.

"They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

