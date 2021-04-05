Catherine Zeta-Jones poses with her 'bunny' Michael Douglas in sweet Easter photo The couple have been married 20 years

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated Easter Sunday with her followers on Instagram, sharing a sweet throwback snapshot of her and her "bunny", husband Michael Douglas.

The Welsh actress, 51, posted a picture showing the couple stood together on a rooftop overlooking Jerusalem, with their arms wrapped around each other.

She wrote: "Happy Easter! Remembering my time in Jerusalem today, with my bunny, oops sorry, my honey Michael."

Catherine and Michael, 76, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on 18 November 2020 – and they are more loved up than ever.

To celebrate their landmark anniversary last year, Catherine shared a montage video featuring numerous photos of the couple together, and wrote: "20 years ago today Michael and I were married!!

Catherine shared a throwback photo in celebration of Easter

"What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (Except for the point 85 bit.) Thank you for the love and laughter."

Catherine and Michael share two children together; Dylan, 20, and 17-year-old Carys. Earlier this month, the Chicago star shared an insight into the family's lockdown experience telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: "It was interesting because having my kids - my son is in college and daughter is away at school - but having them back during this time I realised I am a homebody."

Michael and Catherine share two children together

Dylan and Carys were both living away from home prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but have made the most of being at home with their parents.

In an Instagram Live last year, Catherine revealed that the family had all been having fun playing games together, while at the same time, respecting each other's space.

Dylan and Carys moved back home during the pandemic

Opening up about what they have been doing, she said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

