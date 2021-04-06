Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals glamorous transformation in new photos - and fans react The actress's stunning reveal was captured entirely via Zoom

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked mesmerising in her latest Instagram post as she shared some behind the scenes snaps from her latest cover shoot.

The video shares a glimpse of Catherine preparing for her NewBeauty cover debut, choosing style samples and setting up her cover shoot from her luxury NYC apartment that she shared with husband Michael Douglas and their children, Dylan and Carys.

Travel restrictions and ongoing international lockdowns due to the coronavirus crisis have meant that everyone, celebrities included, has had to adjust to a 'new normal' way of life. The Welsh star shared an insight into shooting during a pandemic, which was done entirely via Zoom.

Alluding to the unusual photoshoot set up in her caption, Catherine reposted words from NewBeauty: "Shooting during a pandemic (or a hurricane, like our last cover shoot with Venus Williams) is not something we ever thought we'd have to get good at; however, thanks to our amazing team and talent, we've made it work! Our latest cover star, @catherinezetajones, was captured via Zoom in NYC while our photographer was in LA." Incredible, right?

The actress shared behind the scenes images from her Zoom cover shoot

The 51-year-old looks stunning on the cover, wearing a black waistcoat-style top with dramatic lace sleeves, a nod to her infamous role as Velma Kelly in Chicago. She wore her hair in voluminous loose curls, which complemented her smoky brown eye and bold rose lip.

In the interview for NewBeauty, the Welsh actress said: "I started asking myself, 'What are my essentials? If I were on a desert island, what would I take?' It would be eyeliner and mascara, mainly because I think I could figure out everything else – to some extent. I could break open some aloe vera and that could work somewhat for my skin-care, but I definitely need a good eye".

