Beyoncé's twins Sir and Rumi steal the show in rare family photo with big sister Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have the sweetest family!

Beyoncé's children are growing up quickly, and while they are primarily kept out of the spotlight, fans were delighted over the weekend after a rare family photo was posted on Instagram.

WATCH: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family story

The picture in question was shared on Blue Ivy's stylist's social media page – and it's safe to say it caused quite a reaction!

Manuel A. Mendez shared a cute snapshot of Beyoncé and Jay-Z with their three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, all dressed in black-and-white ensembles.

The happy photo saw Rumi and Sir giggling as they held hands, while Blue looked the double of her famous mum as they stood side-by-side.

Comments soon came in, with one follower writing: "This is too cute," while another commented: "The kids look adorable." A third added: "Awww!"

Beyoncé's stylist has worked with the family since Blue was a baby

Manuel has worked with the Carters since Blue was a baby, and considers Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children family.

The talented stylist previously opened up about his exciting career in an interview with HELLO!, he said of Blue "she's like my niece".

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and while she tends to keep a low profile when it comes to her family life, the award-winning singer previously opened up about motherhood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

The mom and daughter duo are always stylish wherever they go

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

While Rumi and Sir are still very young, Blue has been making waves in the entertainment industry in her own right, most recently receiving a Grammy for Brown Skin Girl, the song she collaborated with alongside her famous mother.

