Beyoncé’s mother shared the sweetest tribute to her after latest news And fans are swooning over it.

Tina Knowles is gushing over her daughter Beyoncé ’ after the Ivy Park mogul gave funds and assistance to Texans in need who were affected by the crippling Texas winter storms.

RELATED: Beyoncé provides financial relief to victims of Texas storm - the celebrities offering support

Beyoncé's mother has proudly been sharing news of her daughter's BeyGOOD Texas relief initiative

The doting mother shared an Instagram post that Beyonce’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, posted Sunday that sang Beyoncé’s praises for her desire to help and the work of her non-profit, BeyGOOD.

"Beyoncé appreciation post. Let me say this. Beyoncé is the BEY in BeyGOOD, and you have to understand what that means," Yvette captioned the post, which revealed that BeyGood and artist Trae Tha Truth helped give water and a hot meal to 8000 people in need.

"She is the queen of hearts," Yvette continued. "Her heart is bigger than the state of Texas, bigger than any stadium stage she has ever been on. And she keeps on giving. I came for the music. I stay for her heart! Thank you. Thank you. And thank you to @traeabn, Pastor @remuswright, Pastor @rudyrasmus and all at Bread of Life, who exemplify the human part of humanity daily. @4iamivy, you are a treasure. And finally, we all learn from the best and @mstinalawson is the BEST."

MORE: Beyoncé’s new Icy Park collection has officially dropped - 5 things to shop before it sells out

Tina Knowles said Beyoncé's heart is as big as Texas

Tina gave a heartfelt tribute to Yvette and Beyonce in her own caption, writing in response, "Thankyou Yvette Noel Shure @yvettenoelschure for seeing Beyoncé’s heart which IS as big as Texas !!."

She continued, "Trae The Truth @traeabn of Houston our very own super Heroe ! Can’t ever talk too much about Bread of Life Ministries at St John’s Downtown and @rudyrasmus . For always being totally willing to roll up their sleeves and do the work to help get the resources to the people."

"These folks are REAL ones," she continued. "Never for the photo op, just straight from the heart! thanks @4iamivy for the great ideas @yvettenoelschure for working tirelessly you two have huge hearts also.”

MORE: Beyoncé and Jay Z's $90million home has 4 pools, a cinema and a spa - see inside

The Black Parade songstress teamed up with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life to provide grants of up to $1,000 to residents who have been affected by the life-threatening weather and need help with unforeseen costs.

MORE: Celebrities trying to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic

“ We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," read a tweet from BeyGOOD.

The aftermath of Winter Storm Uri left millions without running water, electricity, and heat in the midst of extreme freezing temperatures. Water and food shortages followed as grocery stores were stripped bare with nothing left on the shelves.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.