Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy lands her first Grammy - and there’s a special meaning behind it Is there anything Beyoncé's daughter can't do?

If you need further proof that Beyoncé’ and Jay Z’s daughter is a star, look no further than the 9-year-old’s first Grammy win.

The tiny fashionista took home her first Grammy trophy Sunday ahead of the show, as Queen Bey’s Brown Skin Girl nabbed best music video, making her the second-youngest winner in Grammy history, according to Vulture.

Beyoncé’ and Blue wowed at the 2019 premiere of The Lion King: The Gift

Blue is credited as a featured artist on the track, sings on it, and is prominent in the video for the song, which was released last August as a part of the soundtrack for the 2019 film The Lion King: The Gift. Brown Skin Girl was later adapted into a stunning visual clip for Bey’s 2020 visual album Black Is King.

Although Blue’s name didn’t originally appear on the Grammy nomination when it was first revealed, it was recently added to it on the Record Academy’s Grammy website.

The Recording Academy confirmed Blue Ivy’s nomination to Billboard quoting Grammy rules that “in order for a featured artist to be recognized as a nominee, the artist must be credited and recognized as a featured artist; and there must be significant performance and artistic contribution by the featured artist beyond what might be considered merely an accompaniment."

Blue is the second-youngest person to ever win a Grammy

The budding starlet shares the win with her superstar mother, as well as singer Wizkid, rapper Saint Jhn, and the video’s creators. The Brown Skin Girl video also features the superstar singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter.

The song - and Blue/Beyonce’s win - has a particularly special meaning because Brown Skin Girl is a love letter to black girls and black women, with an empowering message to love and embrace the skin that we’re in.

Bey and and Megan Thee Stallion are up for Record of the Year

“When I see fathers singing Brown Skin Girl to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin. That’s why I make music,” Beyonce’ said in the ABC special of Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift in September 2019, according to Teen Vogue.

Blue sings the words “brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world, I’ll never trade you for anybody else.”

We have no doubt this is the first of many things to come for this superstar in the making.

