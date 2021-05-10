Beyoncé's mother gushes over 'beautiful grandson' in adorable never-before-seen video The Lemonade hitmaker is a doting mom to children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has melted hearts after sharing a sweet video of herself cooing over her "beautiful grandson".

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to post the cute footage, showing her cradling baby Noah – the youngest son of Kelly Rowland.

Tina is incredibly close to Kelly and has often referred to her as her third daughter, and considers her children her grandkids.

In the caption, Tina wrote: "This is my beautiful grandson Noah!! He was only about 2 months old but already cooing and smiling. He is so cute I cannot take his cuteness."

Fans were quick to react to the video, with one writing: "Aww he loves you so much," while another wrote: "Kelly's baby is beautiful!" A third added: "Aww! He loves his grandma! Congrats."

Kelly welcomed baby Noah Jon in January with husband Tim Weatherspoon. The couple are also parents to six-year-old son Titan.

Beyoncé's mother melted hearts with an adorable video with Kelly Rowland's son Noah

The 39-year-old opened up about Noah's arrival during a recent interview on The Ellen Show. Speaking to guest host Kalen Allen, Kelly revealed that her entire family watched her give birth over Zoom.

She explained: "Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan my family was there and this time they weren't and, you know, everybody was feeling a way about that because we like to be at each other's births.

Kelly is incredibly close to Beyoncé's family

"So, yeah, we got a Zoom, and everyone was there, I mean, you know, the proper angle only!" And she revealed that her other son, Titan, was thrilled to have a baby brother.

"My son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."

When Kelly announced she was expecting a second baby, Tina was one of the first to congratulate her in a sweet post shared on social media.

"Congratulations Kelly and Tim and Titan, so happy the great news is out! It has been hard keeping the secret!!! #6 grandchild on the way!!!!! So happy for you!!! Love you," Beyoncé's mother wrote at the time.

Tina considers Kelly as a third daughter

Tina and Kelly are incredibly close, particularly because she spent her teenage years living with the Knowles family.

"I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly previously told Marie Claire Australia.

"It was a real sisterhood," she continued. "I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

