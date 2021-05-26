Eamonn Holmes has given fans some very positive news - he is now finally free from chronic pain. But despite his progress, the This Morning host still has a long road to recovery.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, the 61-year-old - who began suffering with agonising pain earlier this year - thanked his fans for their support as he gave them a positive update.

"Another session of physio rehab - feels like I'm making progress - slowly but surely," he said. "Chronic pain now gone because of steroid injections - Thank God. Got to strengthen my back now. Small steps, literally. But feeling positive. Thanks for sharing your stories."

Before going to bed, he added: "There is the biggest, brightest, most beautiful moon in the sky tonight. I hope you can see it wherever you are. Nite nite, sleep tight." [sic]

Over the past few months, Eamonn has been sharing details of his own health battle and sleep struggles in a bid to encourage his fans to open conversations and support others.

Eamonn has spoken about his ongoing health battle on This Morning

One follower encouragingly wrote: "Keep going Eamonn your get there, you have the majority of the UK rooting for you. Cheers."

Another remarked: "Nothing worse than chronic pain, it's so depressing especially if it hurts more when lying in bed. Take care my friend." The TV star replied: "That's a big difference. I can now sleep easily. It means so much and I am so thankful."

In March, Eamonn first revealed his health battle with his Twitter followers. Sharing his frustration at being unable to sleep, he wrote: "In that Twilight Zone between Night time and Morning. Anyone else find these Hours the worst... particularly if you suffer chronic pain?"

