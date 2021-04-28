Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes look loved-up in sweet throwback selfie The This Morning stars have been married since 2010

Ruth Langsford has delighted fans by sharing a sweet throwback snap with husband Eamonn Holmes.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning, the This Morning star revealed she will be taking part in a special edition of Loose Women - where both she and Eamonn will be offering some "marriage advice".

"Bringing this one @eamonnholmes to work with me today! Another edition of Loose Loved Ones on @loosewomen with @staceysolomon & @realjoeswashy," she wrote.

"Apparently we're going to be giving them marriage advice!!! Mine would be keep laughing together (or you'll go mad!) What would your advice be? See you at 12.30 @itv."

Her followers were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Keep the fun, laughter and hugs would be my advice." Another stated: "Always be there for one another but be honest." A third post simply read: "Communication."

Ruth posted this sweet selfie with Eamonn

Ruth and Eamonn, both 61, got married on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship and shared their big day – hosted at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire - exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

At the time, Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever.

"This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

The TV couple married in 2010

They are parents to 19-year-old son Jack, while Eamonn has three other children – Rebecca, Declan and Niall – from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabrielle.

The romantic photo was a welcome surprise – however, the snap was previously shared in December for Eamonn's birthday. Ruth gushed at the time: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, handsome, kind, generous, clever, big hearted and incredibly funny husband @eamonnholmes Love you."

