Eamonn Holmes shares reassuring message with chronic pain sufferers amid own battle The This Morning star is receiving treatment for chronic pain

Eamonn Holmes sent fellow chronic pain sufferers a reassuring message during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The This Morning presenter, who has been sharing details of his own health battle and sleep struggles, is hoping to encourage his fans to open conversations and support others.

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes look loved-up in sweet throwback selfie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes gives an update on his chronic back pain

"May sleep fall kindly and make your eyelids heavy," he tweeted at 2am. "So heavy you sleep without pain. I think of those of you suffering #ChronicPain every night. You are in my prayers and I am doing my best to raise awareness. Nite nite Tweeters." [sic]

READ: Eamonn Holmes lifts lid on intense chronic pain battle and sleepless nights

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford is 'not a victim' during their interviews

His followers appreciated the tweet, with one writing: "Another night of pain from #RA how can it be time to get up again already? Existing not living isn't fun, each day we all carry on because there's no other way to be x thanks for your tweets they do help."

Another remarked: "I know this excruciating pain; I’m lucky my medication still kicks in when I have a 'flare', so you have greatest sympathy. As you do rightly say: existing in a fog of pain is not living."

Eamonn has spoken about his ongoing health battle on This Morning

In March, Eamonn first revealed his ongoing chronic pain health battle with his Twitter followers. The presenter took to social media to share his frustration at being unable to sleep, writing: "In that Twilight Zone between Night time and Morning. Anyone else find these Hours the worst... particularly if you suffer chronic pain?"

MORE: Ruth Langsford's teenage son Jack makes cameo appearance in home video

He has since been receiving treatment and has been going to physio sessions. Just recently, the 61-year-old revealed he was feeling "positive". He wrote: "My Physio has just left, and u know what? For the first time in 5 weeks I feel good! Can't believe I'm saying that but steroid injections from last week must be kicking in too. The comeback starts here... I hope." [sic]

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.