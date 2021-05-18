Eamonn Holmes delights fans with must-see family photo The This Morning star took to Instagram with the snapshot

Eamonn Holmes took a trip down memory lane this week as he stumbled across a photo from his past.

The This Morning star shared a throwback photo with fans on Instagram taken in the early Eighties. The formal snapshot shows Eamonn wearing a suit and smiling for the camera, flanked by his little brother Conor and his goddaughter Noeleen in her Holy Communion dress.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes announces he is going to be a grandfather

He explained in the caption: "The things u find stuck to the bottom of a drawer. My cousin and Godchild Noeleen and my Baby brother Conor now all grown up and the best example of a loving Father that I have ever seen.

"We're all a bit more worn nowadays (obviously not you Noeleen!) but not as bad as this pic from circa 1982. I wonder if it can be repaired?"

Eamonn delighted fans with a throwback family photo this week

Fans loved the throwback photo with one telling the star: "Eamon, you've not changed, there is no mistaking you!" A second noted, "You and your brother are very alike!" and a third wrote: "Who doesn't love a good Holy Communion photograph. You look just the same. A great credit to Belfast."

It's an exciting time for Eamonn, who is a proud father of four. The presenter is set to become a first-time grandfather this year when his son Declan and his wife Jenny welcome their baby.

Eamonn is a proud father of four

Eamonn, 61, shares his three eldest children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall – with his first wife, Gabrielle Holmes. The former couple were married from 1985 until 1994 when they separated. They were divorced in 2005.

He is also a father to 19-year-old Jack with wife Ruth Langsford. The TV stars tied the knot in June 2010 after many years together.

Ruth and Eamonn with their son Jack

Ruth has a good relationship with Declan, Rebecca and Niall and has previously joked about being their 'wicked stepmother'.

"It is interesting how it's always the stepmothers who are portrayed as the wicked or evil stepmother," said Ruth during an appearance on Loose Women. "I am officially a stepmother, although they don't call me that phrase often."

"I have that with my stepchildren. I actually sign things, 'From your wicked stepmother.' It's like a term of endearment in a way," Ruth added. "I'm very lucky I have a fantastic relationship with my stepchildren. I always think a stepmother has to be very nurturing actually, it's a very difficult balance and a fine tight rope you're walking."

