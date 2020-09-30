Priyanka Chopra teases exciting news with adorable throwback photos The actress is married to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra teased exciting news on Wednesday when she shared a series of adorable throwback baby photos on Instagram, along with a telling message.

The Quantico actress, 38, came up with several videos for social media which gave a glimpse into her upbringing, her career, and her future.

But while many of her fans thought she was making a pregnancy announcement, it was all to promote her upcoming memoir, Unfinished.

Priyanka - who is married to Nick Jonas, 28 - looked incredibly cute in black and white photos from her childhood in India. She also posted teenage pictures and images from her Miss World 2000 win too.

These all came after a succession of blank posts simply captioned: "Something’s coming."

Her fans quickly commented: "Are you pregnant too?" and "man I got excited I thought u were pregnant." [sic]

Priyanka shared photos to promote her upcoming memoir

But it was another baby Priyanka has been nursing - her book!

A few months ago she revealed she had finished writing and it was off to the printers, something she's been looking forward to for a long time.

"The feeling of checking something off your bucket list gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment," she told Vanity Fair.

Priyanka's fans loved her throwback photos

"And that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right.

"With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait, because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished."

Priyanka won Miss World in 2000

"I'm super proud of what I've done and where my life is right now.

"I've realised you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride... when you're still figuring things out... when you're #unfinished."

Priyanka will lift the lid on her life in her memoir

Priyanka is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has also forged a hugely successful career in Hollywood.

