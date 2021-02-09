Priyanka Chopra makes surprising confession about relationship with husband Nick Jonas The couple have been married since 2018

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her marriage to Nick Jonas on Tuesday when she gave a rare insight into their relationship - and what she said might surprise you.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after the singer proposed following just two months of dating.

Priyanka, 38, recently admitted she was shocked by the quick engagement, and now she's revealed she dismissed Nick, 28, as relationship material before she'd even met him.

Talking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the actress said: "I think we were both in different places in our lives and also I think that I may have discounted Nick a little bit before I met him, which is a good lesson in humility and never judge a book by its cover.

"I kind of did until I went on my first date with him and then I kind of just knew that this was my person. It did take a little while."

In fact, the pair casually saw one another for almost two years before they actually become an item.

Priyanka and Nick at their wedding reception in 2018

Speaking about the proposal, Priyanka told Elle UK’s March 2021 issue: "I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control, and I just went with it.

"We were just sporadically meeting for about two years [before we started officially dating]. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point.

Priyanka admits she dismissed Nick before she'd even met him

"I didn't want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.

"One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he'll get what he wants! When he knows, he knows.

There's such a sublime confidence to it that you can’t help but be like, 'Okay.'"

