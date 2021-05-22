Read Ariana Grande's moving tribute to fans four years after Manchester attack On 22 May 2017, a bomb exploded at Ariana's concert in Manchester, UK, killing 22 people

Ariana Grande has told her fans she is "thinking of you" on the four-year anniversary of the Manchester bombing.

On 22 May 2017, a bomb exploded at Ariana's concert in at the Manchester Arena, UK, killing 22 people including many children.

"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today," Ariana shared on social media.

She added: "Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."

Ariana shared this statement on the four-year anniversary

The singer then shared a graphic with the names of the 22 killed: John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle.

The attack, by an Islamist extremist suicide bomber, took place at the end of the show as the fans and their parents were leaving the venue.

Ari returned to Manchester two weeks later for a benefit concert

Ariana cancelled her tour and returned to the US to be with family and friends, but two weeks later organzed and took part in a star-studded benefit concert for the victims and the city.

"May 22, 2017 will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life," the No Tears Left To Cry star shared 18 months later.

"Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I've ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe.

"When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from."

