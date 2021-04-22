GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton delights fans with rare family photo during special day out The Good Morning America star is a doting mother-of-two

Good Morning America's Dr Jennifer Ashton graces our TV screens everyday on GMA3, but during the weekend she's making memories with her close-knit family.

Jennifer delighted fans on Sunday after sharing a rare photo of her son Alex and nephew Jack during a trip out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In the photo, the boys were posing next to a colourful sculpture outside, with the city of New York in the background.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "The form, the function, the creativity. Artful Saturday for my @alex.ashton and my nephew Jack."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looks like they had a great time!" while another wrote: "Beautiful boys." A third added: "Nephews are just the best!"

The chief medical correspondent is a doting mum to Alex and daughter Chloe, who she shares with late ex-husband, Robert Ashton.

Robert tragically took his own life in February 2017, at the age of 52, and the TV personality paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself with Rob and their children, and wrote: "2-11-17: We miss you Rob.

"I know you are watching, and I know you knew this, but Alex & Chloe are spectacular humans.

"They make the world a better place, and honor your spirit every day with the way they live life.

"Being a single parent is incredibly lonely, but I know you are with them always."

Dr Jennifer is a popular member of the GMA team

The TV medic opened up about the tragic death of Rob in an interview with People magazine in 2019.

The ABC star told the publication of her shock, pain and subsequent healing following her ex-husband's passing.

"I was on my way to Soul Cycle that morning. I missed Rob by maybe ten minutes, which is beyond a sickening thought to me," she said.

She added that she had been feeling content that morning about what the former couple had called their "evolved" divorce.

"I was thinking with pride that we had really done our divorce well," she said.

The ABC star is a doting mother-of-two

"I was thinking about the rest of my life and excited for everyone's future."

On the agony of blaming herself for Rob's death, Jennifer added that he had left a suicide note, which opened with the line: "First no one is to blame."

The star's heartbreaking experience resulted in her writing a book, Life After Suicide, to help fellow survivors find their own path to healing.

