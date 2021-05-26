Ginger Zee makes surprising confession about TV future with husband The couple have been married since 2014

Ginger Zee had a very open conversation with fans on Tuesday when she opened up about everything from her job to her family life - and there were a few surprises along the way.

The Good Morning America meteorologist held a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and her future with her husband, Ben Aaron, came up in an unexpected way.

Ginger was asked about working with her TV personality beau and fans will be ecstatic with her response.

"Have you and Ben talked about doing a tv show together?" one inquisitive social media follower asked, to which she responded: "We did one for @diynetwork and would love to do another."

The fun-loving couple did indeed gut their house and transform it on the popular renovation show. They even had help from their other GMA hosts, Robin Roberts and Amy Robach.

Ginger and Ben have a hilarious relationship and regularly share their banter on social media, much to their fans' delight, so their own show would be a dream all round.

Ginger and Ben would love to have their own TV show

Ben's recently got to play while his wife was away and her reaction to his fun and games was absolutely priceless.

In Ginger's absence, Ben took it upon himself to replace her in the bedroom - and he did so with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow.

The dad-of-two shared the hilarious image on Instagram in which he was snuggled up with an oversized cushion emblazoned with a shirtless photo of the Hollywood actor.

Perhaps Ginger and Ben's two sons could star in the show too

He captioned the photo: "When Ginger's away," and their fans went crazy for the bedtime snapshot urging Ben to reveal how they could get their hands on something similar.

But it was Ginger's quip which was the best. The star commented: "I have zero problems with this when I’m back tonight. See you both soon."

