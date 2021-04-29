Dr Jennifer Ashton's weight loss journey revealed – and it involves her co-star The TV doctor hosts GMA3 with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

Dr Jennifer Ashton has undergone a weight loss transformation after making a change to her diet – and she's never felt better.

The mother-of-two recently opened up about her new way of life in an interview with Resident magazine.

The star was talking to the publication with her GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and discussed the ways they had helped each other.

VIDEO: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton is overwhelmed following special surprise

She explained: "Amy and I would always talk about fitness and nutrition. I was a big proponent for keto eating and we've done numerous segments on the science behind it, but T.J. is to blame for getting me completely plant-based.

"I had always said no way would I do that! I have a lot of nut allergies and was scared that I would gain wait because of the carbs.

"T.J. had me watch documentaries and we conducted a little experiment. Now that I'm on it, my cholesterol has gone down and I've lost ten pounds."

GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton's lost ten pounds after changing her diet

Jennifer loves her job at GMA and is not only friends with her co-stars, but the crew behind the scenes too.

Last week, the TV medic was overcome with emotion after she received a sweet surprise from her friends at the ABC studio on her birthday.

The star shared a video on Instagram showing her opening the door to her dressing room, which had been decorated with helium balloons, and shared footage of herself getting emotional as she took in the kind gestures.

Jennifer's GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes helped her transform her diet

Later in the footage, Jennifer showcased her dance moves as she danced with her colleagues in her room – and it looked like a great time was had by all!

In the caption of the video, the TV doctor wrote: "My @abcgma3 @goodmorningamerica fam's Happy Birthday.

Jennifer with her GMA co-stars

"This! Is how my amazing day is started! Thank you to @msmerylin @fairweatherfaces @boudoir.hair & Shannon Scott for touching my hair, my face and my Heart!!!

"I love you all! (And yes we've all been vaccinated and all tested negative at work yesterday)."

