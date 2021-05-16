Dr. Jennifer Ashton's stylish hair transformation is a hit with her GMA co-stars The Good Morning America medical expert has gorgeous blond hair

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has a loyal hairdresser who has been helping her maintain her iconic blond 'do for over a decade.

And following her latest trip to the salon, the Good Morning America star couldn't resist giving him a shout-out on Instagram.

After getting a fresh set of highlights to enhance the blond in her hair, Jennifer posted a selfie alongside her hairdresser Roger.

VIDEO: Dr. Jennifer Ashton overwhelmed with emotion backstage at GMA

Alongside the image, the mother-of-two praised Roger's work, and it's safe to say that her co-stars were impressed!

Jennifer wrote: "Hands-down the BEST blond highlights in the NYC area: Roger is the owner of Allure Salon in Englewood, NJ and has been the doctor of my highlights for at least 12 years.

"I never have roots, I never have damaged hair, my color is always exactly how I like it- no lowlights because my base is a dark blond but Roger is the master.

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton looked incredible following her hair transformation

"I’ve been to the biggest names in nyc and they do not come close to the skill of this man.

"Worth the 15 min trip to NJ. Love you Roger! (Btw, @dsmags is the genius behind my ever-changing cuts but Roger is the king of color!) Oh. And we are outdoors, both vaccinated, and then back indoors with masks for now..."

Ginger Zee was one of the first to react to the picture, writing: "Ok… sold," while Lara Spencer added: "Agreed. He nails it."

Jennifer's co-stars were quick to react to her hair

Fans also remarked on Jennifer's fresh hair look, with one writing: "You look beautiful," while another wrote: "You look great and ready for something new! Thanks for all the medical wisdom this past year!" A third added: "Beautiful cut and color."

Jennifer loves her job at GMA, and co-hosts GMA3 every day with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The trio recently opened up about working together in Resident Magazine. "The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now," Jennifer said.

"When Amy would anchor GMA, we had a joke between us – we would just always say we felt like we were in a tennis match or doing a dance, and that we wish we could do it all the time.

The TV medic is a regular on GMA and GMA3

"I can't overstate the amount of respect and admiration I have for these guys and what they do on the air, especially when it comes to their range. It's like watching the G.O.A.T. of athletes everyday do their thing. I learn so much from them."

Meanwhile, "trust and respect" are what the trio believe has led to the show's success.

