Dr. Jennifer Ashton overcome with emotion in heartfelt backstage video The Good Morning America chief medical correspondent is incredibly popular!

Dr. Jennifer Ashton had the best end to the week after being spoilt backstage at the Good Morning America studios.

The chief medical correspondent received the sweetest surprise when she went to work on Friday – which also happened to be her birthday.

The mother-of-two opened the door to her dressing room to discover it had been decorated with helium balloons, and shared footage of herself getting emotional as she took in the kind gestures.

VIDEO: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton was overcome with emotion as she was surprised backstage

Later in the footage, Jennifer showcased her best moves as she danced with her colleagues in her room – and it looked like a great time was had by all!

In the caption of the video, the TV doctor wrote: "My @abcgma3 @goodmorningamerica fam's Happy Birthday "This! Is how my amazing day is started!

"Thank you to @msmerylin @fairweatherfaces @boudoir.hair & Shannon Scott for touching my hair, my face and my Heart!!!

Dr. Jennifer is a much-loved TV medic

"I love you all! (And yes we've all been vaccinated and all tested negative at work yesterday)."

Jennifer's fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "This is the best! So glad to see you having so much fun. To have your team do this for you says a lot about all of you," while another wrote: "This was so sweet! Happy birthday Dr Jen."

A third added: "What a heartfelt surprise! Beautiful – happy birthday."

Jennifer loves her job at GMA, and co-hosts GMA3 every day with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The trio recently opened up about working together in Resident Magazine. "The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now," Jennifer said.

The GMA3 star celebrated her birthday on Friday

"When Amy would anchor GMA, we had a joke between us – we would just always say we felt like we were in a tennis match or doing a dance, and that we wish we could do it all the time.

"I can't overstate the amount of respect and admiration I have for these guys and what they do on the air, especially when it comes to their range.

"It's like watching the G.O.A.T. of athletes everyday do their thing. I learn so much from them."

Meanwhile, "trust and respect" are what the trio believe has led to the show's success.

