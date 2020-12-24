Janette Manrara shares exclusive video of emotional reunion with Aljaz Skorjanec following Strictly loss The Strictly Come Dancing stars lived apart during the series

While Janette Manrara and her celebrity partner HRVY didn't dance to victory in Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing final, the dancer did still have something major to celebrate.

The end of the series meant that she could finally be reunited with her husband and co-star Aljaz Skorjanec after two months!

SEE: Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's home is as chic as you'd expect

In an exclusive video shared with HELLO!, Janette could be seen at the weekend leaving the flat she's lived in during her time on Strictly.

Standing in the hallway outside, Janette said: "And just like that she's out!"

Pointing to a box on the floor which contained a fluffy white teddy bear, the star went on: "Last little box, this is Ali, I kept him with me for the whole duration of the competition because it's what Aljaz got me when we first started dating. I named him Ali."

Loading the player...

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE! Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reunite

The 37-year-old then raised one arm in the air as she said: "But that's it, she's going home, can't wait."

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara lost for words as she pays tribute to 'little sister'

RELATED: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares emotional message after reaching milestone

The video then cuts to show Janette and Aljaz's emotiaon and oh so sweet reunion (watch the video above!)

The couple spent two months apart during Strictly this year

COVID-19 regulations meant that the show's dancers all lived apart in order to form a bubble with their celebrity partners.

Because Janette made it to the final, she and Aljaz could only speak to each other from a distance for the length of the series.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had intended to travel to America this week to spend Christmas with Janette's family in the U.S.

However, the government's introduction of tier four restrictions meant that the dancers were forced to cancel those plans and will instead spend time at home.

The couple will be talking exclusively to HELLO! About Strictly, reuniting, and their Christmas in London in the 4 January issue of the magazine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.