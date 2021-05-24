We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara recently left the UK to enjoy an impromptu trip to Portugal - leaving fans debating whether the star was travelling solo or holidaying with a companion.

As Janette jetted overseas to soak up the sun, her husband Aljaz Skorjanec remained in the UK for work commitments, and the star confessed she was "missing" him.

WATCH: Janette Manrara enjoys a meal alone during holiday in Portugal

Taking to Instagram to share some glorious holiday snaps, the 37-year-old finally revealed her mystery travel buddy. Janette was finally reunited with her sister Lesly after spending over a year apart due to Covid restrictions.

Janette, who has a close bond with her sister, was seen holding hands with Lesly and posing for selfies as they enjoyed a sunny trip to Monte Palace Madeira.

Janette and her sister enjoyed a trip for two

"Our last day together yesterday (until who knows when) was yet again beautiful in Madeira, Portugal, Janette wrote: "Going home with the most wonderful memories. We visited the spectacular gardens of #MontePalaceMadeira and we wish we could have stayed there all day. It was stunning!"

Fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the sisters' reunion. "You two are so beautiful! So happy you had a lovely holiday!" said one fan, whilst another wrote: "Beautiful. Reunited at last."

The stunning sisters are the spitting image of each other

The Cuban beauty and her Slovenian husband have both been missing their family who live overseas. Admitting they have found the lockdown restrictions extremely hard, husband Aljaz shared with HELLO! that he is "frustrated" with the limits on international travel that have prevented them from seeing their loved ones.

He noted how it was "especially hard for those with families that are not from the UK".

Over the past week, the pro dancer has been documenting her sun-soaked trip with her fans, which kicked off with a tour of the popular Savoy Palace hotel. She has also visited hotspots around Madeira and Sé Boutique Hotel as well as Pestana Porto Santo resort.

