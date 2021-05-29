Salma Hayek shares very rare photo with husband for celebratory reason The couple share a teenage daughter

Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois Henri-Pinault, put on an affectionate display for a photo she shared on Instagram to celebrate a special occasion.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star couldn't wait to wish her billionaire beau a happy 59th birthday on 28 May - and she did so with the sweetest photo.

Salma took to Instagram with an image of her kissing Francois during a luxury getaway, making her fans green with envy.

Salma Hayek does celebratory tequila shots

"Joyeux anniversaire mon Amour - Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor - Happy birthday my love," Salma wrote.

Her social media followers commented: "You make my day," and, "it couldn't be better," and there were plenty of "happy birthday" messages too.

The happy couple celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in February and enjoyed a trip to Rome to ring in their special milestone.

Salma and Francois have been married for twelve years

Salma and Francois escaped to Italy and she made sure to update her social media followers on their romantic escapades.

The happy couple share their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, and Salma previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

She also made a surprising revelation about being married to one of the richest men in the world!

Salma and Francois share their daughter Valentina

Before they tied the knot, she said she told Francois: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.' Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.

Salma kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

